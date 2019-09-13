Congress to hold agitation against BJP government in October

New Delhi, [India] Sep 13 (ANI): A day after Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked party leaders and workers to have a concrete agitational agenda on issues of pressing concern to the people, the party has decided to hold meetings of state units between September 20 to 30 and plan "massive agitational" programmes across the country between October 15 and 25.

The party has also decided to put in place a permanent system of training from booth level to top.Party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal held a meeting of party secretaries and briefed them about the decisions taken on Thursday and the role expected of them."It was informed that the party soon plans to put in place a permanent system of training beginning from Booth level to the top. The secretaries were asked to identify training resource persons both from within the party and outside," a party release said.The secretaries have been asked to submit a monthly progress report."They have been asked to organise PCC general body meetings between September 20 and 30 to chalk out and plan massive agitation programmes across the country between October 15 and 25," the release said.The party is expected to hold agitations on the "grim economic situation and joblessness prevailing in the country".The secretaries were also apprised of party's plans to celebrate 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary by organising foot-marches at state headquarters and following it up with seminars and other awareness programmes.They were briefed about the party's plans to renew the membership drive. (ANI)