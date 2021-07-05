Congress to hold agitation against fuel price hike across Mumbai from July 7-17

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Congress will hold agitation against fuel price hike across Mumbai from July 7 to July 17, said party Mumbai unit chief Bhai Jagtap on Monday.



"From July 7 to July 17, Congress will hold agitation against fuel price hike across Mumbai. We are going to launch a signature campaign on 100 petrol pumps in Mumbai. There will be agitations in 22-23 wards every day," he said.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.

When asked about the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Assembly, Jagtap said: "If someone is pushing the presiding officer, then no matter how important someone is, such acts cannot be supported."

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker suspended 12 BJP MLAs for one year, for creating ruckus in the House, during the ongoing Assembly session. (ANI)

