Congress to hold marches, seminars to spread Gandhi's message on his anniversary

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Congress party will organise on a week-long programme to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi starting with padyatras (foot marches) on October 2.

A circular by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the programmes to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary will be held for a week.

"It is decided that our party will organise the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi for a week ( October 2-9, 2019). On October 2, massive padyatras shall be organised at state level," he said.Venugopal said during the marches the participants will wear caps with Mahatma Gandhi's picture on them and raise slogans exuding ideas propelled by the Father of the Nation.He said several activities will be organised at the state and district levels from October 3 to 9."During the week, lectures, seminars and debates will be organised with the participation of subject experts on the values and ideas for which Gandhiji stood for", he said.The theme of the activities will be `Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in today's social, political and economic scenario' in the country."AICC frontal organisations and AICC departments should also organise appropriate events during October 3-9, 2019 in coordination with the PCC, DCC, block-level office bearers and senior leaders," he said. (ANI)