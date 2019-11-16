Congress to hold mega rally in Delhi on Nov 30

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of leading the country towards starvation, the Congress on Saturday said that it will hold a mega rally in the national capital on November 30 against the anti-people policies of the government.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the general secretaries, in-charges, secretaries, frontal organisation chiefs and the state unit chiefs, party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said, "We have decided to hold a mega rally against the anti-people policies of the government to highlight the people oriented issues against the central government."

He said the party will hold a "Bharat Bachao" rally on November 30 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan as the people of the country were suffering.

According to party leaders, the rally will be addressed by the party's interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, former party President Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Slamming the government over the issues of economic slowdown, agrarian distress, unemployment, Venugopal said, "We also discussed the leakage of NSSO report and food items and everything, it is very shocking."

"There is a perception in the country that this government is leading to a starvation like situation due to its bad policies," the Congress leader said.

He asserted that the entire country was agitated and that is why the Congress' protests were a success across the country as people's sentiments are with the party now.

Venugopal said that during the meeting with the party leaders, they discussed the agitation programmes that the party has given to the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) against the Centre.

"Especially the economic slowdown, farmers stress and huge unemployment like issues were discussed and we had a thorough review about these things and we have been told by the PCC Presidents, that the majority of the places have held this agitation successfully," he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that about 60 per cent of the PCC Presidents have organised the agitations against the central government while in some districts Section 144 was imposed in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land title case.

"In the rest of the districts, the agitation programme against the central government will be completed by November 25," he said, adding that in future also the Congress will keep on protesting against the central government and party MPs will raise the people centric issues in Parliament.

