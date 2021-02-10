Congress to launch bus yatras in Assam ahead of polls

While interacting with the media in Guwahati, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora said the party will reach out to every household in the state to know their sufferings and hardships in five years of the BJP's "misrule".

New Delhi/Guwahati, Feb 10 (IANS) Ahead of Assembly polls in the state, the Assam Congress is set to launch four bus yatras named 'Axom Basaon Ahok' which will criss-cross the state for two weeks, meeting voters and discussing their grievances and issues.

"We will visit every house to know problems of people they have been facing for last five years," said Bora.

According to party leaders, one yatra each will be led by Pradyut Bordoloi, chairperson of the party's campaign committee, Gaurav Gogoi, Debabrata Saikia and Sushmita Dev.

According to the party's plans, Bordoloi's bus yatra will begin from at 10 a.m. on February 12 from Bordua Satra, the birthplace of Srimant Sankardev that falls under Batadraba Assembly constituency of Nagaon district, while Saikia will kick off his bus yatra on February 12 at 3 p.m.

Saikia, who is the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Assembly shall start his bus yatra after paying homage to Piyali Phukan at his memorial in Sivasagar city.

Meanwhile, Gogoi, Congress MP from Kaliabor, will begin his yatra from Guwahati after paying tribute to great Assamese warrior and Ahom army leader Lachin Borphukan at his memorial located on banks of Brahmaputra river in state capital. He will begin his yatra at 12 p.m. on February 13, while Dev will start her bus yatra from Silchar and will be touring the Barak valley.

