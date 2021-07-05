Congress to launch campaign in Gujarat against rising prices

Talking to mediapersons, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Amit Chavda said, "The poor and middle income families in Gujarat are fed up with everyday price hikes, which affect their lives, apart from the prevailing Covid situation and the economic recession. Even in such crucial times, the ruling BJP is busy with festivals and political agendas."

Gandhinagar July 5 (IANS) The Congress in Gujarat will carry out a 10-day 'Jan Chetna' campaign starting July 7 in protest against the rising prices of auto fuel and various other commodities.

"To voice the common people's concerns, Gujarat Congress will carry out a 'Jan Chetna' agitation programme across the state from July 7 to 17. Through this campaign, the Congress will try to connect with the people. Various rallies and events will be carried out in 33 districts, 243 Tehsils and each of the eight municipal corporations to express the public outcry over price hikes. Bicycle rallies will also be organised against rising fuel prices. Signed petitions/memorandums will be submitted at the petrol pumps," Chavda added.

Congress leaders, legislators and office-bearers of the various wings of the party will voice the people's concerns with regard to the rising prices, the GPCC chief said.

"This government came to power using slogans like 'Bahut Hui Mehangai ki Maar, Abki Baar Modi Sarkar'. During the UPA rule in 2014, the price of a tin of cottonseed oil was Rs 1,040. Today the same tin is priced at Rs 2,400.

"Similarly, pulses which were priced at around Rs 60 to Rs 80 per kilo are now being sold for Rs 140 to Rs 180. Petrol cost Rs 64 a litre in 2014, whereas today it is Rs 96 for one litre. Likewise, one LPG cylinder was priceed at Rs 410, which has now gone up to Rs 834," Chavda said.

