Congress to protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over farmers agitation, Pegasus issue

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Congress MPs will hold protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament over farmers' agitation and the 'Pegasus Project' media report on Friday.



Prior to joining the protest, the Congress MPs will attend a meeting at Parliamentary Party (CPP) office.

Several Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest against the Centre's farm laws in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises on Thursday.

Congress held protest marches in different states seeking a Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

The party has also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire. (ANI)