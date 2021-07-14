Congress to raise inflation, Covid mismanagement in Monsoon session

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The Congress has decided to raise issues of inflation, fuel price hike, Covid mismanagement, and the border issue in the upcoming Monsoon session.

The party strategy group for Parliament, chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met on Wednesday evening and the party is of view it should raise the Rafale issue after the development in France, where a probe in alleged kickbacks has been initiated, and the border issue.