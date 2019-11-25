Congress to raise Maharashtra issue in Parliament

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Congress on Monday at the it parliamentary strategic meeting chaired by iterim President Sonia Gandhi decided to raise the issue of Maharashtra in both houses of Parliament.

The party has asked its leaders to raise the issue strongly. The managers within party were satisfied as no MLA from the party has rebelled uptil now.

The Maharashtra political drama is still on with the Nationalist Congress Party shifting its MLA to Hyatt Hotel and also claiming to have managed to get back MLAs both MLAs from Gurugram -- Daulat Daroda and Anil Patil, who were flown back to Mumbai late on Sunday, according to reports.

All the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are trying to keep their flock together ahead of Supreme Court ruling later. miz/in