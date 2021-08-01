Congress to sort out Rajasthan issue in Delhi

The Congress top brass is keen to resolve the issue of Rajasthan after the changes in Punjab where Navjot Singh Sidhu has been made state chief. Congress sources say that there will be major rejig in the Ashok Gehlot government and the state organisation.

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) After taking feedback from Rajasthan leaders and MLAs, Congress General Secretary Ajay Maken has returned to Delhi and will meet top party leaders in a few days to discuss the issue and adjustments to be made in the state unit and the government.

Sources say that after Maken submits his report, a final call will be taken by interim party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the General Secretary entrusted to implement the decisions.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and state chief Sachin Pilot is in New Delhi and has been meeting party leaders to push for Cabinet expansion and appointments in boards and corporation in the state to adjust his loyalists, a year after he revolted.

Maken, before returning to Delhi, had one-on-one interaction with all 115 Congress MLAs, and senior party leaders.

Indicating changes, he had said that some ministers have expressed their willingness to resign and work for the party. "Some people want to leave cabinet positions and work for the organisation. We are proud of such people."

Asked about the possible role of Pilot, Maken had said: "Everyone trusts the high command and all have said in a united voice that they shall accept any role given by the high command."

Following Maken's meeting with the MLAs, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, who chairs the Congress manifesto implementation committee, and MP Amar Singh were in Jaipur on Saturday to evaluate the status of promises made in the party manifesto, as per the directions given by the Congress high command.

The meeting of the committee was held at the Chief Minister's residence, where Gehlot said that 64 per cent of the promises, or 321 out of 501, have been fulfilled.

