Congress to target Centre in its extended nationwide agitation program for withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): The Congress party has decided to rake the issue of withdrawal of the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by the centre, in its nationwide agitation programme as the party extends it for 10 days on Wednesday.

The party had earlier decided to hold nationwide protests from November 5 to 15 against the central government policies with special focus on the economic crisis, unemployment, farm distress, and other issues.

The party is also planning to hold a massive rally in the national capital, however, its date has not yet been finalised. Meanwhile, a meeting of AICC General Secretaries/AICC Secretaries, PCC Presidents, CLP leaders is scheduled in Delhi on November 16 to discuss the strategy.The Congress had alleged that SPG cover of party leaders has been withdrawn "as part of vendetta politics". According to party sources, workers and common people are quite agitated on the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover to the Congress top brass.The decision to take away the SPG cover was taken by the central government recently after a review of the security cover of the three Congress leaders. They will be accorded Z+ security and will be guarded by CRPF personnel.After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former Prime Ministers and their immediate families for a period of 10 years from the date on which the former Prime Minister ceased to hold office. (ANI)