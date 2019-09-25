Congress to undertake Padayatra on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India] Sep 25 (ANI): To mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, senior Congress leaders will undertake 'Padayatra' on October 2 from Delhi State Office to Rajghat.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will also attend the national capital's Padayatra program.

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi will not travel the entire distance of three kilometres but will reach Rajghat directly at 11 am.



A human chain of around 7000 people will reach Rajghat at 11 am, the journey will start at 9 am from the party's office in Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi will also administer the oath to party workers at Rajghat.

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress will undertake a march across the country. (ANI)

