Congress unveils 'INC TV' vision on Ambedkar Jayanti

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) On Ambedkar Jayanti, the Congress has unveiled the vision of its own digital media channel, 'INC TV'. The YouTube channel was unveiled by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

The You Tube channel would be formally launched on April 24. Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said "in the era of muzzling of independent voices in the country, the 'INC TV' will start a small initiative for the freedom of speech and also in the era of "andh bhakti' (blind faith), this channel will try to put things in right perspective".

The Congress unveiled the vision of the 'INC TV' which according to the party would adhere to the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and would do journalism for service and not propaganda.

'INC TV' would be the party's media channel to disseminate news and also combat the propaganda against the Congress, said party sources. The party believes that their side of the story is not presented properly, alleging a bias against it.

The Congress has been contemplating the launch of this YouTube channel for quite some time as the party in Kerala runs a TV channel which the party says has got immense response -- 'Jaihind TV' which was launched in 2007 by interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Congress insiders say that they have been at the receiving end from the media, especially from the electronic media and often the party is being criticised without any reason like the one when Palghar sadhus lynching took place where some TV channels tried to drag Sonia Gandhi into the controversy.

Though the party runs the 'National Herald' and 'Navjivan', they are operated by a trust called the Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

