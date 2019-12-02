Congress waiting to send Siddaramaiah back home: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Monday here claimed that Congress leaders are waiting to send Siddaramaiah back home as no member in the party likes him.

"Congress leaders are waiting for good news and that good news is to send Siddaramaiah back home. He is not the leader of Congress now. No leader in Karnataka Congress likes Siddaramaiah at present including DK Shivakumar and Dr G Parameshwara," Karandlaje said in a press conference here.

She further said that Siddaramaiah's politics is caste based. "Many leaders who will win in the state will become ministers under the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy are only daydreaming of becoming the chief minister," she added.Launching an attack at the Opposition in the state, she said that worthless leaders are campaigning in Congress and JDS and added that they are doing it just to survive."Worthless leaders are campaigning in the Congress and JDU, they should understand with 65 seats Congress or with 34 MLAs JDS cannot form the government. They are just trying to survive. Only we will be able to form the government," she said.She further cleared the air of any coalition in the December 5 polls and said that BJP is fighting against JDS and Congress on all 15 seats."It is a triangular fight. We are against JDS and Congress on all 15 seats," she said.When asked about BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde's statement that Devendra Fadnavis was made Maharashtra Chief Minister despite not having a majority to prevent Central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore from being "misused" by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, Karandlaje said, "He must not be aware of the issue and must have made a statement based on rumours, he should first read the documents and then make such comments."The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on December 5 since the poll body had withheld the elections for two seats -- Maski and Rajarajeshwari -- as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court. (ANI)