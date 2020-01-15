Congress welcomes Goa govt's decision to withdraw 'illegal circular sought to be imposed on Panchayats'

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday welcomed Goa government's decision to withdraw the illegal circular sought to be imposed on the Panchayats and all the citizens of the state to "undermine the constitutional rights of the Panchayats and reduce them to non-entities."

"This is a victory for the Panchayati Raj movement and the local self bodies in a democracy. We also warn the government not to play such gimmicks for the purpose of corruption," read a statement from Joseph Sequeira, Chairman, Goa Panchayati Raj Sanghatan.



"We hope the government will provide the necessary funds and technical support to all Panchayats in the state to tackle the garbage issue which is the need of the hour. Government should take initiative in resolving garbage issues permanently and we shall support the government," Sequeira added. (ANI)