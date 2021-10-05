Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "When the incident of Lakhimpur Kheri happened where farmers were attacked, you must have known that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was not there, then why did you arrest her? When you have evidence that your son (Ashish Mishra) was not there, we also have evidence, eyewitnesses. Everyone knows what is truth, we are not afraid of authority.""What are you doing? You have made the law like this? We are not going to be scared of these tactics. Beware, we will also come in power. Then we will tell and see what the law can do" Chowdhury added.The former Union Minister further attacked the Uttar Pradesh government for registering FIR and said, "The question is not from me but the whole country that on which charge FIR has been registered against 11 people. First of all, you do not have any evidence and under which section have you put Priyanka Gandhi in detention. Who has given you this right? This is outright illegal," she stated.Adding that an FIR will not stop the party from speaking against the incident, Chowdhary said, "You are thinking that we will sit quietly, then tell me how many jails are there? How many FIRs will you register? We, along with the people of the country, will come and see how many prisons will you fill."Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 11 others for disturbing peace in the state.According to Hargaon Police station SHO Brijesh Tripathi, a case has been filed against 11 including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Devindra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu under Section 107/16 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).However, Congress alleged that Priyanka Gandhi was arrested yesterday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri.Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that she had been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR.As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had on Sunday issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. (ANI)