Congress will announce the name of Delhi chief soon: PC Chacko

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): India Congress Committee's (AICC) Delhi in-charge P C Chacko on Friday said that the party will soon announce the new president of its Delhi unit as the Assembly elections are just around the corner.

"The party is soon going to announce the Delhi state president. I have spoken to all the senior party leaders to get their views on the matter. Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi invited all leaders and they shared their opinions with the top leadership of the party," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.



"It is election time, so the party needs someone who can carry everyone together and who can properly handle election-related responsibilities should become the president," he added.

Yesterday, Chacko and district presidents of Delhi had met Sonia Gandhi at her residence on 10 Janpath Road to discuss the selection of a new chief for the party's Delhi unit.

Those who attended the meeting were Arvinder Singh Lovely, Ajay Maken, Jayaprakash Narayan and Subhash Chopra.

The Delhi Congress president post has been lying vacant since the demise of Sheila Dikshit in July. (ANI)

