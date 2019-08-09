Congress will certainly get a new chief tomorrow: Venugopal

Speaking to reporters after the meeting of the party general secretaries, state in-charges, PCC chiefs, CLP leaders and AICC department heads and MPs, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Venugopal said the CWC, party's top decision-making body, will hear views of state unit chiefs, legislature party leaders, MPs, frontal organisations' heads and secretaries of the AICC.

"Then it will decide on the new name," he said.

When pressed further, Venugopal said, "There should be broader consultation also on the new name. Finally CWC will take a decision... and certainly we will get a president tomorrow."

The Congress is facing a major leadership crisis following Rahul Gandhi stepping down from the top post taking moral responsibility of party's debacle in Lok Sabha elections. Rah Gandhi offered to step down during the CWC meeting on May 25 soon after the general election results were declared. However, his resignation was not accepted by the CWC members. in early July, he shared his four-page resignation letter on social media platform Twitter.