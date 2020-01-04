Congress will fall at many places if goes alone, should work out state-specific poll strategies, says Chidambaram

By Prashant Sood

New Delhi[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Pitching for Congress forging alliances to win state polls in the elections in the next two years, senior party leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday that his party should devise state-specific strategies to revive itself and if the party goes alone, it will "stumble and fall at many places."

Chidambaram told ANI in an interview here that the efforts should be made to try to get as many non-BJP parties as possible around one core party and try to win that state."The way to go about is where you are the lead party, add as many as possible. If you are not the lead party, another party more or less on the same wavelength, keep that as the core party. We have to be wise and devise state-specific strategies. That is the only way to revive. If we go it alone, we will stumble and fall at many places," he said.The former Finance Minister said that Delhi and Bihar will go to the polls this year and at least five states will face elections next year. He said the BJP may not have a chance of winning any of these states with certainty."The road ahead is to devise state-specific strategies. There are two elections coming up in 2020 - Delhi and Bihar. There are five elections plus J-K coming up in 2021. Let us not look beyond that. In these state elections, BJP may not have a chance of winning any state with certainty. Surely they are not going to win Delhi, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, maybe even Assam. The BJP is not the sure winner in any of the states that are coming up for election in 2020 or 2021. Some other party is likely to win, maybe Congress, maybe somebody else. That itself is a good sign that BJP will be defeated," he said.The Congress leader said the BJP obviously will not sit quiet and try to readjust its strategy to win some of these states."The Congress must now look at it; each state at a time and devise a state-specific strategy, try to get as many parties as possible around one core party and try to win that state. In some states, Congress will be the core; in some other states, another party will be the core," he said.The Congress party was part of the alliance that won the Jharkhand assembly polls last month. (ANI).