Congress will give boost to 'Made in Assam': Rahul Gandhi

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Congress will give a boost to manufacturing in Assam and alleged that there had been little impact of programmes of Modi government to boost domestic manufacturing.



"PM Modi talks about 'Make in India', but if you check mobile phones, shirts, you will find 'Made in China' on them, instead of Made in Assam and India. But we want to see Made in Assam and India. This can't be done by BJP," he said while addressing a public meeting here.

Gandhi, who arrived in the state on a two-day campaign for assembly polls, interacted with students at a college in Lahowal in Dibrugarh and met tea garden workers at Dinjoy tea estate in Dibrugarh.

The Congress is contesting the assembly polls in an alliance that includes All India United Democratic Front.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

