Congress will win 2022 UP elections, says state party chief Ajay Lallu

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Congress Uttar Pradesh Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday expressed confidence that the party will win the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.



"The manner in which Congress is taking to the streets as the main opposition party, we are confident that the party will meet the expectations of the people in 2022 and form the government," Lallu told ANI.

He added, "The elections will be monitored by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. We have raised issues of law and order, unemployment, farmers, women's safety and the COVID-19 pandemic. We are confident that the people will put their trust in the Congress party."

While speaking to ANI about the results of the recently-held Zila Panchayat polls, he alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won through hooliganism, money and muscle power.

The BJP has won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats.

"The (Zila Panchayat) elections were won through Gundaraj jungle raj. The DM and SPs were fighting the elections. It is not a great achievement if one wins the Zila panchayat polls through hooliganism, money, and the power of officials. Time and people change," the UP Congress chief said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Saturday said that the BJP will form the government in the state by winning more than 300 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections.(ANI)







