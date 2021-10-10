Congress will win 'zero' seats in UP polls, says Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Bihar Minister of Industries and BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday attacked Congress for targetting BJP government in the state over violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and said people of Uttar Pradesh understand the politics of the Opposition party and will vote against it in the upcoming Assembly elections.



"The people of Uttar Pradesh understand the politics Congress is doing on Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Congress will get the answer to these acts in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections," Hussain said told media persons here.

"Recently, a person from a backward community was beaten in Rajasthan. Congress has nothing to say on this issue. People understand the policies of Congress very well. The party will earn zero Assembly setas in the Uttar Pradesh polls," he added.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

Speaking on the concerns raised by various ministers across the country on power crisis, Hussain said, "Our power minister has clarified that these are baseless claims and there is no need to create any panic amongst people across the country." (ANI)

