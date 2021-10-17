Congress won't revive by flagging party issues on roads: Raghu Sharma

Talking to IANS, the minister launched a scathing attack on G-23 ministers, saying, "There is a way to raise issues on party platform. If you are raising the issue on road or press conference, then you are breaking the discipline of the organisation."

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, who has been made Congress in-charge of Gujarat, Diu and Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, said that the grand-old party will not get strengthened by raking up issues on roads or press conferences.

Sharma, who was in the national capital on Saturday for the Congress Working Committee meeting, batted for making Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi party president.

Here are some excerpts from this conversation.

Q. Recently you have been appointed in-charge of Gujarat and two other Union Territories. What will be your priority?

A. My priority is to strengthen the Congress party in Gujarat, to strengthen its structure, conduct training programs and there are other issues in the state that need to be addressed.

Where does Gujarat stand today in terms of employment, medical facilities and education, despite the BJP being in power in the state for the last 25 years? Everything, all the developments are for the rich, the poor are just left to slog.

Q. You visited Gujarat soon after taking charge. What will be your future course of action?

A. What is the scale of development there? The BJP describes Gujarat as a model of governance. The reality is just the opposite. How much did BJP reduce unemployment in that state in 25 years?

The grim reality is that no medical or educational facilities are in place in the state for poor and middle class. Seizure of such a huge consignment of drugs at Mundra port shows the reality of deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Q. You were present in the CWC meeting along with four Rajasthan ministers. Was there anything in store for the desert state?

A. Nothing much was discussed about Rajasthan. The meeting deliberated upon strengthening the party organisation and denting the BJP.

Q. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's statement in the meeting that she is the full time party president and has been taking decisions for the past two years was aimed at whom?

A. The meeting was held in closed room. There is nothing like that, we all are united.

