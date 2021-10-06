Congress workers from Uttarakhand to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in 1,000 vehicles, says Harish Rawat

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Oct 6th, 2021, 23:30:02hrs
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that Congress workers from the state will go in 1,000 vehicles to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the workers will go to Lakhimpur Kheri from Ramnagar on Thursday.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reached Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday evening to meet the families of those who died in the violence on Sunday.
Eight people including four farmers had died in the violence. (ANI)

