Congress workers stage protests over alleged video of Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Congress workers on Sunday staged a protest here after a purported video went viral showing Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa admitting to having played a role in bringing down the JDS-Congress government by getting the coalition MLAs to resign.

The Congress workers staged the protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Maurya circle in the city.Earlier, Yediyurappa on Saturday rejected Congress' demand for his resignation.Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said earlier that Yediyurappa has no right to continue in the office.In the video that has surfaced, Yediyurappa purportedly says that the decision of the 17 JD-S and Congress MLAs to resign, which led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in July, was taken by the central leadership of the BJP and that the party workers should honour the "sacrifice" of the rebel MLAs.The Congress and JD(S) MLAs coalition lost the trust vote on July 23. The Kumaraswamy-led Cong-JD(S) coalition government fell 14 months after it came to power.In the Karnataka Assembly elections of 2018, Congress which won 78 seats sealed stitched an alliance with JD(S) which had bagged 37 seats, against BJP which emerged as a single largest party with 104 seats.Before the floor test, 17 rebel MLAs had quit from the Assembly in June. (ANI)