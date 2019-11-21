Congress Working Committee to meet at Sonia Gandhi's Delhi residence today

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be meeting at the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday.

The CWC meeting will be held at 10 Janpath, the residence of Gandhi.

The CWC meeting comes a day after multiple discussions took place between Congress and NCP leaders, following which Sonia Gandhi was also briefed on Wednesday night. Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Mallikarjun Kharge had briefed Sonia about their meeting with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar regarding the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.The CWC meeting has been called ahead of Congress and NCP leaders which are likely to hold a meeting at 10 am today.Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said that there will be a joint meeting of the two parties in the afternoon today."We have finished our discussions at the meeting. We resolved many issues and Shiv Sena leadership was in touch with us through the phone. We will continue tomorrow when Congress and NCP will sit separately tomorrow and then will hold a joint meeting in the afternoon following which we will proceed to Mumbai in the evening. Day after tomorrow Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP will sit together by the end of which there will be the announcement," Chavan told ANI here.After briefing Gandhi, the three Congress leaders again returned to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence. Earlier this month, the President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra after none of the parties can forge a majority and stake claim for government formation. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)