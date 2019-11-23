Congress yet to play its trump card in Maharashtra: Sajjan Singh Verma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday said promised big changes in the days ahead that will transform the political situation in Maharashtra after Congress plays its trump cards.

"Congress' trump cards are yet to be played out. There will be a transformation in Maharashtra in the coming four days. The Congress MLAs will be safe (from poaching) under Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh," Verma told reporters here.According to media reports, the Congress party has decided to shift all its Maharashtra MLAs to Bhopal to avoid attempts at poaching.Accusing BJP of playing the politics of fear, Verma alleged that Ajit Pawar and other NCP leader were being manipulated by the ruling party at the Centre through government agencies."Devendra Fadnavis earlier used to say that Ajit Pawar will be sent to jail, he is now being treated as their own despite corruption charges against him. There is a fear of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel and the BJP is using it to play the politics of fear," he said.In a dramatic turn of events, while Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Saturday morning Ajit Pawar of the NCP took oath as his deputy. He has since the development been expelled by the NCPToday's sudden and dramatic developments came at a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had seemingly reached the final stage on Friday. (ANI)