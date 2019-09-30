Congressmen staunch believers in Hinduism: Chhattisgarh minister

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu on Monday said Congressmen from the Hindu faith were staunch believers in Hinduism and many of them have temples at their homes.

Sahu said Congressmen frequently visit temples.

"If there are 200 Congress workers, more than 150 will have temples at their homes. Congressmen are the staunch believers in Hinduism," he said.



He accused the BJP of seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram.

Chhattisgarh government is organising a three-day "Kaushlya Ke Ram" programme across the state on the occasion of Navaratri, the minister said. (ANI)

