Conman doctor cheated women with fake online identity

The accused used to send friend requests through Facebook from a fake id by the name of Dr. Mike Williamson.

New Delhi, Feb 10 ( IANS ) He was neither a doctor, nor a foreigner. But Delhi-based conman Divas Rimal allegedly assumed the identity of one Dr Mike Williamson to lure women on social media, said the Delhi Police.

The police explained his modus operandi. Rimal used to entice women and convinced them to share their Whatsapp numbers and requested them to suggest birthday gifts for their mothers.

Later, he told the victims that while shopping for the mother he had bought a surprise gift and a bag for them. On his continuous requests, the women shared their addresses with Rimal.

After a few days, one of the victims got a call purportedly from the Customs Department saying the victim had to pay Rs 37,300 to receive the courier. As per the request, a gullible victim transferred the said amount in the given Account number.

She was further told since the courier had a large quantity of jewellery she again had to deposit Rs. 3,65,000 in another account.

"On the next day, she received a call from the same number, and was asked to pay Rs 570,000 as penalty to receive the courier. The victim now realised she had been duped through an organised racket," said Urvija Goel, DCP West.

Police said that One of the bank accounts mentioned by the complainant was examined and the linked mobile number traced. Further investigation revealed that the accused had recently purchased a used Honda City car.

Through the concerned transport authority, the previous car owner was approached and subsequently the dealer contacted. The dealer produced a receipt for the delivery of the said vehicle.

The police party finally traced the accused to Chhatarpur, where he was nabbed.

"Further, with the help of technical assistance and local intelligence, another accused namely Ndubuisi Augustine, a Nigerian national, was also arrested. Further investigations are in progress," added the officer.

--IANS

zaz/ash