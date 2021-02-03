Conman who set up 'Cyprus govt website' to dupe people nabbed

Murari Swami, 28, a resident of Rajasthan's Nagaur, who was arrested from Dwarka on Monday, disclosed that he had worked in many countries as waiter, electrician and done other odd jobs. During his stay abroad, he learnt the procedure of getting jobs and also the procedure adopted by many companies in facilitating jobs abroad.

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a conman, who has duped more than 50 persons on the pretext of providing jobs in foreign countries, police said on Wednesday.

Seeing the eagerness and interest of persons who are willing to spend good money to get any kind of job abroad as the jobs abroad are more remunerative than in India, Swami created fake IDs on Facebook and posted advertisement for jobs in foreign countries as well as ads to provide visa assistance.

"He also got prepared a fake website of Cyprus and posted on the website sample job letters and sample visas of prospective candidates. After getting money from the prospective persons, he used to tell them that they can check their visa on the official website of the country whereas the said website was hosted by him," Additional CP, Crime, Shibesh Singh said.

Swami also used to provide fake job appointment letters, and after getting money from his victims, he used to destroy the SIM card and the mobile handset which was used to cheat to contact them. He was using SIM cards procured on fake IDs for cheating.

Police came on his trail on the complaint of a man and his friends whom he promised jobs in Cyprus and visas and charged them Rs 8,20,000. He took their passports for getting visas and told them to check the visa on his fake website of the Cyprus government.

According to police, he had created multiple profiles in the name of Mohit Sharma, Sumit Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Amit Swami, Akhil etc, and used to share the money he cheated from people with his agents who lured the clients and referred them to him.

An amount of Rs 4,07,000, in his bank account has also been frozen.

