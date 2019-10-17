Consequent to abolition of J-K Legislative Council, staff shall report to General Administration Department: Administration

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered that consequent to abolition of the state Legislative Council in terms of Section 57 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, all the staff shown shall report to the General Administration Department by October 22.

The administration has ordered that the vehicles purchased for Legislative Council from time to time are transferred to Director State Motor Garages. Also, the Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council shall handover building of Legislative Council along with furniture and electronic gadgets to the Director Estates.



Further, the Secretary shall transfer all records pertaining to the Council Secretariat including related legislative business to the Department of Law, Justice Parliamentary Affairs for record.

The Central government had in August earlier this year abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs). (ANI)

