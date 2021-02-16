Conservative social media app Parler back online

The company said on Monday that it is now accessible for users with existing accounts and will accept new signups starting next week.

San Francisco, Feb 16 (IANS) Conservative social media app Parler that was forced to go offline in the wake of encouraging violence during the Capitol chaos in the US, is now back online.

Parler, that fired its CEO and co-founder John Matze, has announced a new interim CEO, Mark Meckler, who previously cofounded the right-wing group Tea Party Patriots.

The company said that its platform has now been relaunched with a "robust, sustainable, independent technology."

Amazon Web Services' (AWS) in January decided to shut down Parler.

Amazon had said it was "troubled" by repeated policy violations by Parler and it "cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others."

Google and Apple removed Parler from their respective app stores after they found that Parler did not take stronger action to remove posts that sought "to incite ongoing violence" in the US.

Parler is touted as a free-speech alternative, allowing posts that include conspiracy theories, threats and hate speech, among other things, to remain on the platform.

--IANS

na/