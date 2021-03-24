Consider imposing local bans on festivals: Centre to states

In a letter, Health Ministry Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja said that the battle against Covid-19 is at a critical juncture, with rising number of cases and deaths being reported in many states and UTs in the recent past.

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The central government on Wednesday advised the states and union territories to consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, and Easter among others and limit or do away with mass gatherings.

"In view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, it is strongly advised that States may consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings," she stated.

Any lax at this point in ensuring strict adherence to various SoPs issued by Health Ministry to contain the spread of Covid-19, may result in losing the impetus and benefits that our country has gained so far in managing the virus, she said.

"Strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour in public places and gatherings is the key to break the chain of transmission and reduce the incidence of cases in the country," the Additional Secretary added.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing drastically in the last two weeks. On Wednesday, India reported 47,262 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, highest single-day spike since November 11, 2020, taking the total tally to 1,17,34,058.

--IANS

aka/in