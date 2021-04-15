Consider journalists as frontline workers for Covid vaccination: Delhi govt writes to Centre

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Delhi government on Thursday wrote a letter to the Centre, asking it to consider journalists as frontline workers "who need to be vaccinated on a priority basis" against coronavirus.



In the letter, the Delhi government noted that journalists have more risk of getting infected by Covid-19 due to fieldwork, and therefore, vaccine for them is necessary.

According to an official release, the Delhi government, in its letter, noted, "The mass media in all its forms is a vital bridge between the government and the public. A group of workers that have been in the forefront with the health workers in the most difficult times is that of media personnel. Throughout the pandemic, the media has continued to play an active role in keeping the people informed about the disease, its consequences, prevention, efforts of the health and other concerned departments and what the people are expected to do to keep themselves safe."

The Arvind Kejriwal government also noted that journalists' role as an important ally cannot be denied.

"Going out in the field, visiting hospitals to gather information, interviewing patients/attendants and their treating healthcare providers exposes them to the hazard of infection same as the other frontline workers. It is requested that this personnel be placed in the category of frontline workers so that protection of the vaccination can be offered to them," it said.

On Wednesday Kejriwal had tweeted, "Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and should be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi government is writing to Centre in this regard."

India is currently facing the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the number of new cases increasing each day. The country reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over two lakh cases on Thursday. (ANI)

