Consider making law to regulate app-based taxi services like Ola, Uber: SC to Centre

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central government to consider bringing a law to regulate app-based taxi service like Ola and Uber for the safety and security of the woman passengers.

A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde was hearing a petition filed by Nipun Saxena.

The apex court asked Saxena to make a representation before the Central government containing suggestion on the regulation of the app-based taxi services.



During the hearing, the issue concerning setting up of "One-Stop Crisis Centres" for women also came up.

The top court also directed the state governments to set up such centres in each district to deal with sexual offence cases against women. It also directed them to comply with the guidelines and standard operating procedures framed by the central government on running of the crisis centre.

During the course of proceeding, senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing on behalf of the petitioner, contended that the regulation of app-based taxi service is pertinent as they are not governed under the Motor Vehicles Act and Information Technology Act. (ANI)

