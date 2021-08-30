Considering to seal building with over 5 COVID-19 cases: BMC chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases in Mumbai witnessed a slight hike, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Monday said that sealing buildings with over five positive cases should be strictly done again.



As per this, no one is allowed to enter the buildings which are sealed. Also, anyone inside the building is also barred from leaving. Workers and drivers coming for various works in such buildings will also be barred during the period.

Chahal added that there has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days. "Given our previous experience in this regard, we need to be very vigilant about the implementation of Covid preventive measures," he said.

"In this connection, as per the rules already enforced, the building in which more than 5 COVID-19 infected patients are found is sealed, must be followed. Precautionary measures must be taken very strictly considering the possibility of a third wave and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others," he added.

Chahal also instructed all BMC Hospitals and Jumbo Covid hospitals to be vigilant and to be well equipped in view of the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 and the possible outbreak of Delta plus strain of COVID-19 virus.

All necessary facilities in all the hospitals, such as ambulances, health care staff, necessary equipment, medical stock of medicines, pills, injections, etc. were reviewed and updated as per the need. (ANI)

