Consignment of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines airlifted for African countries

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): India on Thursday airlifted consignment of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines for Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Cote d'Ivoire under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.



The information was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on his Twitter post.

In a tweet, Srivastava said, "#VaccineMaitri continues! Consignment of Made in India Covid vaccines airlifted for Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Cote d'Ivoire."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been lauded by the global leaders as India continues to lead in assisting the countries under its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. (ANI)