Consignment of medical equipment from South Korea reaches India

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): A consignment of medical equipment including 200 oxygen concentrators from South Korea reached India as it battles against COVID-19 crisis.



"Cooperation with Republic of Korea continues. Consignment of medical equipment including 200 oxygen concentrators arrives. Appreciate this support from our partner," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

On Sunday, the first consignment from South Korea carrying 30 oxygen concentrators and 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators arrived in India.

The South Korean embassy, in a statement, had said that Seoul is sending two consignments of medical supplies, containing 230 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators and 100 negative pressure isolation stretchers to India.

Seoul has extended its helping hand to the people of India to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis by way of providing urgent medical supplies, the embassy said.

India has received outpouring of support from several countries, including the US, Russia and the UK as it battles a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases with 3,29,942 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

