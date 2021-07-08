Consistent policy of India to treat Dalai Lama as honoured guest, respected religious leader: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): India on Thursday said that it has a consistent policy to treat Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama as an honoured guest.

The remarks by MEA came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday on July 6. The Prime Minister's move to call Dalai Lama was seen by many observers in the context of India's rough relationship with China.

PM Modi last had public contact with Dalai Lama in 2015. It is the first time PM tweeted his greetings to Dalai Lama.

However, reiterating the official position in response to a query, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “It is the consistent policy of the Government of India to treat his holiness Dalai Lama as an honoured guest in India and respected religious leader who enjoys a large following in India. His Holiness' birthday is celebrated by many of his followers in India and abroad."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also greeted Dalai Lama on his birthday. Both the states have borders with China. Beijing views the Tibetan spiritual leader as a separatist. (ANI)