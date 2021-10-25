Conspiracy by Maharashtra government leaders to save drug mafia, defame NCB, continue extortions: BJP MLA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam on Monday alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched by the leaders in Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra to save the drug mafia and defame Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) so that extortions can continue.



"Which great leader of Maharashtra government was behind the interview of Prabhakar in drugs case? In which hotel and on the behest of whom did this interview take place? Was the motive to save the drugs mafia? Or is this a conspiracy to defame NCB so that extortion remain continued?" Kadam tweeted.

Kadam said the politics over the issue sends a wrong message and will lower the morale of government officers.

"It is useless to expect from those Maharashtra government leaders. For this reason. CBI should investigate it. Otherwise, this disgusting political game will send a wrong message to all the officers working with the integrity of the country and lower their morale," said the BJP MLA.

"After the investigation, the reason behind the continuous interest of the leaders of the Maharashtra government in this matter and the truth behind Prabhakar's suspicious behaviour will come before the country. The leaders of the Maharashtra government should not forget that truth shall prevail," he added.

Kadam's remarks came a day after the bodyguard of NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case, Prabhakar Rohoji Sail alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations made by the driver, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in a tweet wrote, "Witness in Aryan Khan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also, there are reports that there was a demand of huge money.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that these cases are made to defame Maharashtra. This seems to be coming through Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. Police should take a suo-moto cognizance."

On October 18, a case was registered against Kiran Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

