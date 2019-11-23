Conspiracy to control financial capital through back door: Law Minister slams Opposition for criticising BJP, Ajit Pawar

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): The Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday came down heavily on the opposition for attacking BJP and Ajit Pawar-led group of MLAs for forming government in Maharashtra. The Union minister said that it was a "conspiracy" by opposition to control the financial capital of the country through back door.

"Maharashtra is a big state and Mumbai is the financial capital of the country. It was a conspiracy to control the financial Capital of the country through the back door. This was the conspiracy," stated the minister.On the controversy that Sharad Pawar-led NCP had alleged cheating and also that its MLAs were kept in the dark while being taken to Governor, Prasad said Ajit Pawar is the leader of the legislative unit of the NCP and has the legitimate right to align with any party.The minister also claimed that the pact is legally tenable.The minister also questioned the stand taken by Congress and NCP who had both maintained that they had got the mandate to sit in opposition."The country is entitled to know the declaration of sitting in opposition... how it became a match-fixing of power-grabbing? For a stable government, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar decided to come together," the minister argued while claiming that BJP contributed to the success of Shiv Sena candidate.With politics in Maharashtra taking centre stage and allegations and counter-allegations flying in from all quarters, Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to clear the air on the 'sudden' move of government formation.This came after leaders from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alleged cheating by BJP and also levelled allegations on Governor of playing party to ruling BJP."He gave the option to NCP and to Shiv Sena to form the government. Did any letter go to Governor from them? It was only BJP and Ajit Pawar led NCP who laid claim to form the government and no one opposed," stated the minister.Prasad today said that the mandate was for BJP- Shiv Sena alliance in which BJP was a senior party and CM mandate was for Devendra Fadnavis because of his clean image."In 2014 assembly elections, BJP contested 260 seats, won 47 per cent of seats and 28 per cent votes. In 2019, BJP had contested on 150 seats. We had a success rate of 70 per cent. The support base of BJP played a crucial role in Shiv Sena success. It was BJP's moral and electoral victory of BJP led alliance under the leadership of Fadnavis. Sharad Pawar has always said that he has got the mandate to sit in opposition," stated the minister.The Union Minister said that now Shiv Sena and entire opposition was claiming that democracy has been murdered."If Shiv Sena breaks the alliance of 30 years and sits with ideologically opposition party it's not the murder of democracy. If Ajit Pawar comes with us it is the murder of democracy? This alliance of BJP- NCP will give a stable government," added the minister.The minister has said that there are powers vested in Prime Minister to give ex post facto approval."There are powers vested in PM and ex facto permission and approvals can be given. The people of Maharashtra were asking why we were not forming the government," said Prasad.Taking a dig at Congress, the minister said that Congress can go to Shiv Sena and leave behind fight it has with Shiv Sena in West Bengal and Kerala. Can that be called respecting democracy? We are just trying to provide a stable govt," said the minister. (ANI)