Constable commits suicide in Telangana Excise office

According to police, the constable ended his life in Ranga Reddy district office of Prohibition and Excise Officer in Shamshabad under the limits of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station.

Ashaiah hanged himself from ceiling fan when he was alone in the office. When another constable Ganesh came to relieve him, he found Ashaiah hanging.

Hailing from Vikarabad district, Ashaiah had come to the office for duty at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.

Police said they registered a case and took up investigation. The reason for the constable's extreme step was not known. Police were trying to ascertain if he ended his life due to financial problems or there were other reasons.

