Constitution Day: Prez to inaugurate digital exhibition

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) To commemorate the 70th Constitution Day, President Ram Nath Kovind will on Tuesday inaugurated a digital exhibition through videoconferencing from the Central Hall of Parliament.

The function, organised to commemorate the Constitution Day, will be attended by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries.

The Prime Minister will also address the event which will begin at 11 a.m. at the Central Hall of Parliament.

The Constitution Day is also celebrated as National Law Day (Samvidhan Diwas) in India. It is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution of India. It came into force on January 26, 1950. rak/prs