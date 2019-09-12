Constitution-drafters included not just Hindu gods but also Tipu, Akbar: Owaisi

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Constitution drafters celebrated India's diversity by adding not just Hindu gods but important historical figures like Tipu Sultan, Akbar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and others, said All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday.

"Sir, you are the Law Minister. Ravi Shankar Prasad at least you could have OPENED the text to see how our constitution drafters celebrated our diversity. Not just Hindu gods but also Tipu Sultan, Shivaji, Akbar, Guru Gobind Singh and Gandhiji were also illustrated. But you just saw Hindu gods?," Owaisi's tweet on Thursday read.



Prasad had reportedly said in Ahmedabad on Wednesday that if a BJP government had illustrated the Constitution with Hindu iconography, there would have been a hue and cry but it was not taken wrongly in 1950.

Owaisi, in his tweet, also shared the images of the list of illustrations in the Constitution of India and the illustrations of other rulers he mentioned in his tweet. (ANI)

