Constitution has proved true to mantras of 'dignity for Indians, unity for India': PM

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Constitution has lived to the mantras of 'dignity for Indians and unity for India' and added that it lays stress on both rights and duties of citizens.

Addressing a function in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Modi said people of the country are its strength, inspiration, and goal.

He said dreams of the members of the Constituent Assembly took shape in the form of the words and values enshrined in the Constitution."If I have to say it in simple language, the Constitution has lived to the two mantras of dignity for Indians and unity for India. It has kept the dignity of citizens first and has also kept the unity and integrity of the country intact," he said.The Prime Minister said the Constitution highlights both the rights and duties of citizens."This is a special aspect of our Constitution. Let us think about how we can fulfill the duties enshrined in our Constitution. As proud citizens of India, let us think about how our actions will make our nation even stronger," he said.The Prime Minister said the Constitution starts with the words "We the people of India"."We are its strength, we are its inspiration and we are its goal," he said. (ANI)