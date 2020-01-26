Constitution's secular foundation will stand firm: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Asserting that the secular foundations of India's Constitution would continue to stand firm, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh vowed to protect the people irrespective of caste, creed, and religion.

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, the Chief Minister unfurled the tricolour, and also took a salute at a colourful parade, followed by a cultural extravaganza by school children.

Greeting the people on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "secularism was the message of our Guru, whose philosophy of 'Na koyi Hindu, Na koyi Musalman, Sab Rab ke bande' is imbued in our consciousness."Referring to the Rs. 57,735 Crore investment secured on the ground, he said the efforts to bring in the industry would continue, in order to tackle unemployment."Farmers have earned Rs. 44,000 crore more in the last six seasons of our Government as compared to the corresponding period of the previous government, as a result of steps to ensure smooth procurement, check on exploitation of farmers and streamlining of transport and labour operations," he said.Expressing concern on the issue of safety of women, the Chief Minister said apart from the free Pick and Drop facility by the State Police, One-Stop Sakhi Centres had been established in all Districts for the "protection of our daughters." (ANI)