Construction of 50-bed AYUSH hospital in full swing in J-K's Kupwara

The Centre has sanctioned one Ayush hospital in each district of the union territory.The hospital in Kulangam, Handwara is a pilot project at an outlay of Rs 731 lakhs sanctioned by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, under the National Ayush Mission.The Jammu Kashmir Housing Board is the nodal agency that is constructing the 50-bed Ayush Hospital at Handwara.According to Mohd Mudasir, manager of the Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board, construction for the hospital had started in October 2019 but suffered delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."Construction work for this Ayush Hospital started in October 2019 but due to Covid and other problems, work was stalled. But now, work is going on in full swing and it will be completed within the time planned by the administration," Mudasir told ANI.He added that out of the 731 lakhs sanctioned for the project, about 2.50 lakhs have been spent to construct two storeys of the building.Locals residents have appreciated the efforts of the Central government and its concern for the well-being of the people."I am so grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the work they are doing for our village. They know that people in Handwara is desperately in need of upgraded healthcare facilities and we are very grateful to the Central government," he said. (ANI)He added, "We hope that in near future, a trauma hospital and a paramedical and nursing institute will also be constructed so that our children have the option to study medicine in Kashmir itself."Another local resident, Manzoor Ahmad said, "We are very happy and grateful that construction has resumed. Work was taking place very rapidly when it started in 2019 but the COVID pandemic hit and the labourers had to go back home. They have resumed the work now and we are looking forward to it." (ANI)