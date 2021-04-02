Construction of National Highways touches 37 km per day, informs ministry

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) on Friday said that the construction of National Highways had touched 37 kilometres per day in the year 2020-21.



"The ministry has achieved the record-breaking milestone of constructing 37 kilometres highways per day in the year 2020-21, which is unprecedented," it said.

It further said that over the last seven years, the length of National Highways has gone up by 50 per cent from 91,287 km as of April 2014 to 1,37,625 km as on March 20, 2021.

"Total budgetary outlay increased by 5.5 times, from Rs 33,414 crore in financial year 2015 to Rs 1,83,101 crore in Financial Year 2022," the ministry said.

It further said that the sanctioned amount has increased by 126 per cent in financial year 2021 over financial year 2020 despite Covid-19 related impact. Sanctioned length in kilometres has also increased by nine per cent in financial year 2021 over financial year 2020.

"Average annual project award (annual average award length) during financial year 2015 to financial year 2021 has increased by 85 per cent compared to FY10 to FY14 and average annual construction (average annual construction length) during FY2015 to FY2021 has increased by 83 per cent compared to FY2010 to FY2014," the ministry added.

The ministry of MoRTH further said that the cumulative cost of ongoing project works has increased by 54 per cent at the end of 2021 compared to 2020 as on March 31.

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday also felicitated the officials of MoRTH and presented the letters of appreciation.

"This would not have been possible without the dedication and teamwork of the officials and other stakeholders. He said that these achievements are unprecedented and have no parallel in any other country in the world," said Gadkari. (ANI)

