Construction of water filtration plant underway in J-K's Nowgam

The new water filtration plant would be equipped with the latest purification technology and will provide clean drinking water to over 40 thousand people in four villages of Shangus block of Anantnag.According to Muhammad Ayoub, the assistant executive engineer Jal Shakti sub division Anantnag, "The work on this water filtration project will cost Rs 13 crore and 33 lakhs and within next month, the project will be completed and villagers will get clean drinking water.""Two main projects are underway here under two different programs. One filtration plant of one million gallons per day (MGD), SRA of two lakh gallons and allied structures are being built to give clean water to locals. This is a centrally sponsored scheme," he said.Muhammad Amin, a local said, "Last year in December, the work got stalled because of winter. But now we can drink clean water. The work is going on very well and we are thankful to the government for this filter plant. Four villages will get the benefit from this plant."Ghulam Nabi, another local said, "The quality of water was very bad and caused many diseases here. We thank the government for this plant."(ANI)