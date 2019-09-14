Construction work in full swing at India's first detention centre in Assam's Goalpara

Goalpara (Assam) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): The construction work is ongoing in full swing at India's first detention centre in Goalpara district's West Matia area in Assam.

There will be 15 four-storey buildings in the detention centre for those who do not qualify as Indian citizens.

"The work on this project started in December 2018, our target is to complete it by December 2019. It will cost around Rs 46 crore. 15 four-storey buildings are being built-13 for men, 2 for women," Junior Engineer (JE) of the detention centre, Rabin Das told ANI.Das also stated that the centre will have separate toilets, hospital, kitchen, dining area, recreational area and a school.The detention centre is being constructed in an area of 2,88,000 square feet and will be having separate residential facilities for the security personnels and officials."There will be buildings for officers grade 4 staff. It will have 2 security barracks. The water system will have a capacity of 50,000 litres," he added.In the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on August 31, more than 19 lakh people were excluded. However, those left out can still apply to the designated Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days for their cases to be heard.NRC list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)